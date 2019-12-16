World Briefs: KL to boost transparency of oil palm growers

KL to boost transparency of oil palm growers

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia, the world's No. 2 grower of oil palm, plans to publish concession maps and make them accessible to the public, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC).

The group said it aims to achieve 100 per cent traceability at the farm level via the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certification scheme by 2025, according to a statement issued yesterday. MPOCC is a sustainability-certification body under the Primary Industries Ministry.

The move is another step in making the industry more transparent as oil palm growers face increasing scrutiny over the production of the tropical oil used in everything from chocolate to lipstick and biofuel.

BLOOMBERG

7 suspected militants arrested in Papua

JAKARTA • Indonesian police said on Saturday that they have arrested seven suspected Islamist militants in the country's eastern-most Papua province, as the authorities beef up security ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Papua police's deputy chief Yakobus Marjuki said the elite counterterrorism squad arrested a man, identified only as Karwanto, in a raid on a house in Sentani town on Dec 5, after receiving an intelligence tip that some members of the extremist group have fled to Papua from other Indonesian islands since last year.

His arrest led police to six other suspects who were captured in the past week in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. Police seized knives, laptops, explosive materials and a bomb from three houses rented by the suspects.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HK man headed for Macau reported missing

HONG KONG • The immigration department of Hong Kong said yesterday they have received reports that a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint.

Reports of the disappearance first emerged on Saturday when the man's son told local media his father had texted to say he was being detained while passing through an artificial island manned by Chinese police on his way to the semi-autonomous city of Macau.

The Hong Kong man was travelling by bus on Friday afternoon along the bridge-and-tunnel network linking Hong Kong, Macau and mainland city Zhuhai, his son said. "His last message said 'I got arrested'," the son told Cable News, speaking anonymously.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE