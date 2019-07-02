World Briefs: KL confident on move to allow street protests

KL confident on move to allow street protests

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said the Pakatan Harapan government's proposal to decriminalise street protests via an amendment to the Peaceful Assembly Act would not affect security in the country as there were other laws in place.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin was commenting on concerns that the proposal might lead to violence, the Malay Mail Online reported.

India looks into two dangerous jet landings

NEW DELHI • Two incidents of dangerous landings by commercial planes carrying more than 200 passengers are being investigated, Indian officials said yesterday.

A state-owned Air India Express flight skidded off the runway and ended up in a muddy grass patch in the southern city of Mangalore late on Sunday.

Officials in the western city of Surat, meanwhile, said they were investigating a private airline after it overshot the runway on Sunday.

KL suspends licence of bottled water firm

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian Ministry of Health has suspended the licence of bottled water company Starfresh after several samples were discovered to be tainted with bacteria commonly found in faeces, soil and sewage.

The ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday said the food safety and quality division had conducted checks on the company's factory, The New Straits Times reported.

"The analysis of the Starfresh brand exported to Singapore and the Waterfuns brand sold in the local market also did not comply with the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985," he was quoted as saying by the paper.