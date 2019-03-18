World Briefs: 'Kind' robber spares penniless victim

'Kind' robber spares penniless victim

HEYUAN (Guangdong) • A knife-wielding Chinese man who attempted to rob a woman at an ATM in southern China has earned the title of "world's kindest crook" among social media users, after returning his victim all the money he took. He did so after taking a peek at the balance on her bank account and saw that it was empty.

The woman had made a late-night trip to the ATM in Heyuan in Guangdong province on Feb 16, where she withdrew 2,500 yuan (S$500).

Seoul to help mend N. Korea-US ties

SEOUL • South Korea said it is considering holding talks with North Korea in efforts to help improve ties between the latter and the US since their summit fell apart in Vietnam last month.

The United States and North Korea "absolutely don't want" to revert to the situation before 2017 when there was conflict and confrontation, Yonhap news agency quoted an unidentified high-level official.

BLOOMBERG

Bubbly sales down on Brexit, unrest

PARIS • Brexit and France's "yellow vest" protest movement pushed the number of bottles of French champagne sold last year to the lowest since 2004.

A trade group said yesterday that the number of bottles sold fell 1.8 per cent to 302 million in 2018, though total revenue edged up 0.3 per cent to a record €4.9 billion (S$7.5 billion) as prices rose.

REUTERS

Ex-Xinjiang boss accused of graft

SHANGHAI • China's anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it would prosecute Nur Bekri, one of the highest-ranking ethnic Uighur officials in the country, over allegations of graft during his time as governor of Xinjiang between 2008 and 2014. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said he obstructed a probe launched in September and had failed to tell the truth.

REUTERS