World Briefs: Khamenei rejects talks with US

Khamenei rejects talks with US

TEHERAN • Iran's supreme leader yesterday said there would be no negotiations with the United States, and noted that Iran's problems were more the result of government mismanagement than renewed US sanctions.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments came after the US walked out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turnbull's approval rating falls: Poll

SYDNEY • The personal approval rating of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull fell to its lowest level in over four months, a widely watched poll showed yesterday, adding pressure on Mr Turnbull as he seeks to unite a fractured Australian government.

A Newspoll for The Australian newspaper showed his lead as preferred PM over opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten fell four percentage points in the past two weeks.

REUTERS

69, including 17 kids, killed in Syrian blast

BEIRUT • An explosion at a weapons depot in Syria's north-west killed at least 69 people, including 17 children, a monitor said yesterday. The blast of unknown origin on Sunday caused two buildings to collapse at the Sarmada site in Idlib province near the Turkish border.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE