World Briefs: Karadzic urges UN to throw out conviction

Karadzic urges UN to throw out conviction

THE HAGUE • Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic asked UN judges yesterday to overturn his genocide conviction, accusing prosecutors of unfairly blackening his name and twisting his words at his trial.

Karadzic was convicted two years ago of some of the worst war crimes committed as the former Yugoslavia broke apart in the 1990s, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed. He is asking judges overseeing his appeal to overturn the 40-year jail sentence imposed and order a re-trial.

REUTERS

Armenian PM resigns after days of protests

YEREVAN • Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan said yesterday that he would resign to help maintain peace in the former Soviet republic following daily street protests since before he took up the post on April 17.

Mr Sarksyan, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had served as Armenia's president for a decade until earlier this month, and had faced accusations of clinging to power when Parliament voted for him to take up the post of prime minister.

REUTERS

French MPs adopt controversial Bill

PARIS • France's National Assembly has adopted a controversial immigration bill that speeds up the asylum process and accelerates deportations after a fierce debate that exposed divisions in President Emmanuel Macron's party.

After 61 hours of discussion, the legislation, which was slammed by the left as too tough and the right as too soft, was approved late on Sunday by 228 votes in favour to 139 against.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE