World Briefs: Jolie in Cox's Bazar

Jolie in Cox's Bazar

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a special envoy of the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, arrived in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar yesterday to visit Rohingya camps .

The area, the world's largest refugee settlement, houses nearly one million Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Ms Jolie will talk to the media this afternoon and is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen before leaving Dhaka tomorrow.

Obesity-linked cancers among youth

PARIS • A sharp rise in the rate of obesity-linked cancers among young adults in the United States could foreshadow a reversal in the overall decline in cancer mortality, researchers warned. In a sweeping study covering two-thirds of the US population, they showed that half a dozen cancers for which obesity is a known risk factor became more frequent from 1995 to 2015 among women and men under 50. The younger the age bracket, the more quickly these cancers gained ground, they reported in The Lancet, a medical journal, yesterday.

Registration for Thai polls starts

BANGKOK • Politicians contesting Thailand's March 24 polls began registering yesterday in an exercise that will run through Friday.

The March 24 election will be the first since the military seized power in 2014. But the atmosphere yesterday was quieter than in the past as the Election Commission banned candidates from organising colourful parades, The Nation reported.

While Thailand has 350 constituencies, attention will focus on Bangkok where the battle for 30 House of Representatives seats at stake is expected to be fierce.

Tories seeking compromise Brexit plan

LONDON • Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay was to hold a meeting of a new working group of Conservative lawmakers yesterday seeking to find an alternative plan to avoid a post-Brexit border in Ireland, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said.

The group's members will include pro-Brexit lawmakers and pro-EU Conservatives Damian Green and Nicky Morgan.

Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox is also looking into the legal changes Britain is aiming to secure the backstop, with ideas including a unilateral exit mechanism or a time limit.

