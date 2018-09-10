World Briefs: Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years

Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years

TOKYO • Japan's Agriculture Ministry said yesterday it had confirmed the country's first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years and suspended exports of pork and wild boar meat, reported Reuters. The fever, a different kind from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found in a farm in central Japan's Gifu city, the ministry said. Swine fever occurs among pigs and wild boar, and is not infectious to humans, the ministry said.

Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said Japan's export suspension has minimal impact on the city state as less than 0.1 per cent of its total pork supply comes from Japan.

Boris Johnson's remarks on Brexit plan draw flak

LONDON • Former British foreign minister Boris Johnson has said Prime Minister Theresa May "wrapped a suicide vest around the British Constitution and handed the detonator" to the European Union with her Brexit plans, in comments that drew strong criticism. In a column in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Mr Johnson described Mrs May's so-called Chequers plan to leave the EU as "a humiliation" that opens "ourselves to perpetual political blackmail". Mr Johnson resigned as foreign secretary over the Chequers plan, where the government agreed to proposals to maintain close trade ties with the EU in July, and has attacked it as making Britain "a vassal state".

Abe visits Hokkaido as quake death toll hits 42

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the quake-hit region of Hokkaido yesterday as officials confirmed more deaths, bringing the toll to 42. Mr Abe toured Sapporo, where last Thursday's 6.6-magnitude jolt has left houses tilted and roads cracked.

He also visited Atsuma, a small rural town which has seen most of the deaths caused by the quake. After visiting local political leaders and residents at shelters, Mr Abe held a Cabinet meeting in Tokyo where he said the government will release 540 million yen (S$6.7 million) from a reserve fund for the disaster.

