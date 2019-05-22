World Briefs: Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain collapses

Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain collapses

LONDON • British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain has gone into administration, threatening around 1,300 jobs in the latest blow for Britain's high street.

Mr Oliver, 43, a well-known figure in Britain and worldwide for his TV shows and best-selling cookery books, founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high-street restaurants in 2008.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," he said yesterday.

REUTERS

NZ charges mosque shooter with terrorism

WELLINGTON • New Zealand police have charged the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act, the first time such a charge had been brought in the country's history, they said yesterday.

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, Brenton Tarrant, who was armed with semi-automatic weapons, targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens of people.

The suspected white supremacist also faces a total of 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder.

REUTERS

Indonesia may ground 737 Max jets till next year

JAKARTA • Indonesia signalled it may ground Boeing's 737 Max until next year, underscoring the challenges faced by the US plane-maker as it races to get its fastest-selling jet back in the air after two fatal crashes.

Even when the United States Federal Aviation Administration clears the plane, Indonesia will make its own decision after reviewing the proposed fixes, Ms Polana Pramesti, director-general of civil aviation, said in Jakarta on Monday.

Pilots in the country will undergo more stringent training before they are allowed to fly the jet, she said.

BLOOMBERG

Instagram probes leak of users' private data online

SAN FRANCISCO • Instagram is investigating how the private contact information of millions of its influential users was amassed in an unguarded online database.

The data cache, discovered by a security researcher, was first written about by news site TechCrunch on Monday. It reported that the cache was traced to the Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox.

The database was reported to lack a password or encryption, and was said to have more than 49 million records before being taken offline after a query was made to Chtrbox.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE