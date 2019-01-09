World Briefs: Jakarta budgets $1.4b for disaster response

Jakarta budgets $1.4b for disaster response

JAKARTA • Indonesia will more than double its disaster response budget to 15 trillion rupiah (S$1.4 billion) this year, officials said yesterday, after a series of major natural disasters devastated three regions of the vast archipelago last year.

The country suffered its deadliest year in over a decade last year, when more than 3,000 people died in tsunamis and earthquakes in Sulawesi, Lombok, West Java and Sumatra.

Five trillion rupiah will be allocated to rehabilitation and reconstruction, while 10 trillion rupiah will be reserved for disaster response, said Finance Ministry spokesman Nufransa Wira Sakti.

3 killed in two-train crash in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG • At least three people were killed and around 300 injured yesterday after two trains collided in South Africa's capital Pretoria, said an emergency services official.

The crash left 82 passengers with serious injuries after a packed train careered into a stationary train at Mountain View station. "We do not rule out the possibility of additional fatalities as we search under the wreckage," said emergency official Charles Mabaso.

Danish govt planning 9-island business area

COPENHAGEN • The Danish government plans to build nine small islands around Copenhagen, creating as many as 12,000 jobs and space for 380 businesses.

The project, which according to the government will create one of northern Europe's "largest, greenest and most innovative business areas", is expected to be completed in 2040, with the first islands due to be ready in 2028.

