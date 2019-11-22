World Briefs: Israel heads towards unprecedented 3rd polls

Israel heads towards unprecedented 3rd polls

JERUSALEM • Israel has three weeks to stave off an unprecedented third election after former military chief Benny Gantz failed to muster enough support in Parliament to form a government and dislodge legally embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Political newcomer Mr Gantz informed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that, like Mr Netanyahu before him, he could not cobble together a governing coalition.

Now, in a development that has never happened before in Israel's 71-year history, the ball goes to Parliament's court. If a majority of Israel's 120 lawmakers can line up behind a Member of Parliament - including Mr Netanyahu or Mr Gantz - they can ask Mr Rivlin to give that person 21 days to take a crack. But that appears to be a long shot, and if no government is formed, Parliament automatically disbands and a re-vote will be called for early next year.

BLOOMBERG

US grants licences to some Huawei suppliers

WASHINGTON • The Trump Administration on Wednesday allowed some suppliers to Huawei to restart sales to the Chinese telecoms giant after it was placed on a trade blacklist over national security concerns six months ago.

The Commerce Department has begun issuing licences for some companies to sell goods to Huawei, expanding the company's supplier base and providing long-awaited clarity to the industry that once sold it billions of dollars worth of goods.

REUTERS

Earthquake rocks Thailand-Laos border

BANGKOK • An earthquake struck yesterday near the border of Thailand and Laos, setting high-rise buildings swaying in Bangkok, and prompting at least one power plant in Laos to suspend operations for precautionary checks. There were no reports of casualties or major damage from the quake, which had a magnitude of 6.1.

REUTERS