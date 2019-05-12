World Briefs: ISIS claims it has set up province in India

ISIS claims it has set up province in India

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR • The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed for the first time that it has established a "province" in India, after a clash between militants and security forces in the contested Kashmir region killed a militant with alleged ties to the group.

ISIS' Amaq News Agency late on Friday announced the new province that it called Wilayah of Hind in a statement which also claimed that ISIS inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in the town of Amshipora in Kashmir.

ISIS' statement on the new province appears to be designed to bolster its standing after the group was driven from its self-styled "caliphate" in Iraq and Syria last month.

REUTERS

HK to cull pigs over African swine fever

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will cull 6,000 pigs after African swine fever (ASF) was detected in an animal at a slaughterhouse close to the border with China, the first case of the disease in the densely populated financial hub.

"In order to minimise the risk of ASF virus spreading from the slaughterhouse, all pigs in Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse will be culled so that thorough cleansing and also disinfection could be conducted," Professor Sophia Chan, Secretary of the city's Food and Health Department, said late last Friday. She added that the infected pig was imported from a farm in Guangdong province.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facebook suing data analytics firm

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook is suing South Korean data analytics firm Rankwave to make sure it is not breaking the leading social network's rules, the US company has said.

A lawsuit was filed against Rankwave in a California State court in Silicon Valley to enforce terms the company agreed to in order to operate apps on the social network, according to director of platform and litigation Jessica Romero on Friday.

Facebook was investigating Rankwave's data practices relating to advertising and marketing and the South Korean company did not cooperate with efforts to confirm it was complying with policies for all developers synching to the platform, Ms Romero said in an online post.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE