World Briefs: Iraqi PM 'leading' in first polls since ISIS defeat

Iraqi PM 'leading' in first polls since ISIS defeat

BAGHDAD • Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's list appears to be leading in Iraq's parliamentary election, followed by influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's alliance, an election commission source and a security official told Reuters.

The sources cited unofficial initial results. Iraqis voted on Saturday in the first election since the defeat of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants inside the country.

Final results are expected today.

REUTERS

New fissures open on Hawaii volcano

PAHOA (Hawaii) • New fissures roaring like jet engines and spewing magma have opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, piling lava as high as a four-storey building as the US Geological Survey warned that more outbreaks were likely.

A crack in pasture land on Kilauea's east flank was the 16th recorded since the US volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted eight days ago.

Thousands of people have fled their homes on Big Island and dozens of homes have been destroyed.

The new fissure opened up on Saturday about 1.6km east of the existing vent system that has devastated the island's Leilani Estates neighbourhood, close to several homes on the edge of the field.

REUTERS

Serial killer, 72, dies in British prison

LONDON • Dennis Nilsen, one of Britain's most infamous serial killers, died in jail on Saturday aged 72, the Prison Service said.

He died at Full Sutton maximum security prison in east Yorkshire, northern England, apparently of natural causes. Nilsen is believed to have killed as many as 15 young men in a murder spree in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His victims were mostly homeless homosexuals killed at his home in north London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Egypt commuters rally against train fare hikes

CAIRO • Egypt deployed security forces outside metro stations yesterday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of commuters staged rare protests against fare hikes.

Security sources said at least 22 people were detained by police during "limited and sporadic protests" on Saturday at several metro stations by commuters demanding the price hikes be reversed.

They said most had been released, while three were ordered detained for 24 hours pending further investigation.

REUTERS