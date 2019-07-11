World Briefs: Iraqi man gets life in jail for rape, murder

Iraqi man gets life in jail for rape, murder

WIESBADEN (Germany) • A German court has sentenced a 22-year-old man from Iraq to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl named Susanna from the western city of Mainz.

In handing down their judgment yesterday, the judges in the Wiesbaden district court also stated the particular severity of guilt in the case, making early release after 15 years almost impossible for the man, named only as Ali B under German privacy laws.

The judges said the man remained "highly dangerous" and had not made any serious attempt to express regret for the crime.

The district court found Ali B guilty of raping and murdering Susanna more than a year ago in a forest near the Wiesbaden district of Erbenheim. The body of the girl was found on June 6 last year in a hole in the ground near railroad tracks, about two weeks after her disappearance.

DPA

Plastic bags found in dead deer in Japan

TOKYO • Nine deer have died after swallowing plastic bags in Japan's Nara Park, a wildlife group said yesterday, warning that a surge in tourism may be to blame.

The Nara Deer Preservation Foundation said that masses of plastic bags and snack packets were found in the stomachs of the deer, which died between March and last month.

"The biggest litter found in one of the nine amounted to 4.3kg," foundation official Yoshitaka Ashimura said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

El Nino appears to be over: Japan agency

TOKYO • Japan's weather bureau said yesterday that it appears the latest El Nino phenomenon has ended.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there is a 60 per cent chance that neither the El Nino nor La Nina weather patterns will appear in the northern hemisphere autumn this year.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash flooding or fires.

REUTERS