World Briefs: Iran floods: 6 cities evacuated after rain

Iran floods: 6 cities evacuated after rain

TEHERAN • The Iranian authorities ordered the evacuation of six cities along the Karkheh River in Khuzestan province yesterday after more rain sparked fears of new flooding, state news agency IRNA said.

The cities "must be evacuated as soon as possible", Khuzestan governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA.

Iran has been hit by unprecedented flooding across most of the country since last month, with 70 people killed, according to the country's emergency services.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand gears up for King's coronation

BANGKOK • Thailand began rituals yesterday for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn next month, with officials collecting water in ceremonies across the country for use in purification rites.

The coronation will take place in Bangkok from May 4 to 6, with many Buddhist and Brahmin rituals performed in the month leading up to the event.

King Vajiralongkorn, 66, became Thailand's constitutional monarch following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in 2016 after a 70-year reign.

REUTERS

Last flight in Ataturk leaves for Singapore

ISTANBUL • The last commercial passenger flight took off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport for Singapore yesterday.

Thousands of tonnes of equipment were ferried across the city to a new airport, which Turkey plans to make the world's biggest.

The new Istanbul Airport, costing some US$8 billion (S$10.8 billion), is one of several mega projects championed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It will initially be able to handle 90 million passengers a year, close to the world's largest existing airport capacity.

REUTERS