World Briefs: Inspiration behind ice bucket challenge dies

Inspiration behind ice bucket challenge dies

NEW YORK • A former US college baseball player who helped inspire the global phenomenon known as the "ice bucket challenge" to tackle a deadly neurodegenerative disease has died at the age of 34, his family said on Monday.

A one-time college athlete from the Boston area, Mr Pete Frates' struggle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, was one of the inspirations behind the ice bucket challenge which took social media by storm in 2014.

Millions took up the challenge, which involved dousing themselves with a bucket of ice-cold water and posting the video online, before making a donation to medical research and daring others to do the same.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Qatar's Emir sends PM to Gulf summit

RIYADH • Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, skipped a Gulf summit in Riyadh yesterday that had been billed as a potential "reconciliation conference" amid signs of a thaw between Doha and a Saudi-led bloc.

Despite the no-show at the annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani exchanged smiles and pleasantries when the Doha delegation arrived in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations that it backs radical Islamists, including the Muslim Brotherhood, and seeks closer ties with Saudi arch rival Iran. Qatar vehemently denies the allegations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Roxette singer, 61, dies of cancer

STOCKHOLM • The lead singer of Swedish pop duo Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, who shot to global fame in the 1990s with hits like It Must Have Been Love, has died aged 61, after a long fight with cancer, her manager said yesterday.

Fredriksson had been diagnosed in 2002 with a severe brain tumour but went into remission and returned to the studio in 2010. But six years later, her doctors advised her to stop touring and rest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE