World Briefs : Indonesia delays tax software purchase

Indonesia delays tax software purchase

JAKARTA • Indonesia's tax office will postpone until next year the purchase of new US$200 million (S$271 million) software to analyse compliance and boost revenues in South-east Asia's largest economy, the tax chief said yesterday.

Mr Robert Pakpahan, the head of the Finance Ministry's tax department, said the authorities are still looking for a procurement agent to help set up a tender next year.

Last year, Indonesia announced it would upgrade its outdated tax technology, following the success of its 2016-2017 tax amnesty programme.

REUTERS

11 arrested in India over mob lynching

NEW DELHI • Indian police arrested 11 people yesterday over the killing of a Muslim man who was tortured and forced to chant Hindu slogans in the latest mob violence to shock the nation.

Two police officers have also been suspended over the handling of the lynching of Mr Tabrez Ansari, captured in a video that went viral on Indian social media.

The 24-year-old is seen in the video crying and pleading as a mob in Jharkhand state forces him to chant "Jai Sri Ram" - hail Lord Ram - a slogan widely used by Hindu hardliners.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Taiwan ally to ponder switch to Beijing

SYDNEY • The Solomon Islands, one of Taiwan's remaining allies in the Pacific, will send a delegation to study Chinese aid in neighbouring countries as it considers a diplomatic switch to Beijing, the delegation leader said on Monday.

A task force set up by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to review the Taiwan relationship will visit the island nations of Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea, all of which have formal ties with China.

The Solomon Islands have recognised Taiwan since 1983 and would be a prized chip should the government switch diplomatic recognition to China, which is seeking to expand its influence and presence in the Pacific.

REUTERS