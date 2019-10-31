World Briefs : India's requests 'jeopardise' trade deal

India's requests 'jeopardise' trade deal

NEW DELHI • India keeps making last-minute requests, even after agreeing to terms for the world's largest regional trade agreement, potentially preventing Asian leaders from announcing a breakthrough next week on the 16-nation pact during a summit in Bangkok, said people familiar with the situation.

Leaders had planned to announce a preliminary deal on Monday, when leaders gather for meetings hosted by Asean, they said.

BLOOMBERG

Facebook to pay fine for personal data breach

LONDON • Facebook has agreed to pay a £500,000 (S$878,000) fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britain's information rights regulator said yesterday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has faced questioning by the US and EU lawmakers over how the political consultancy obtained the personal data of 87 million Facebook users from a researcher.

REUTERS

Big reward for informant in Baghdadi raid

WASHINGTON • An informant who provided crucial details on the movements of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader killed in a US commando raid, is likely to scoop up some or all of a US$25 million (S$34 million) reward, the Washington Post reported yesterday.

It said the informant was a well-placed ISIS operative who facilitated Baghdadi's movements around Syria and helped oversee the construction of his Syrian hideout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE