World Briefs: India's Moon lander spotted on lunar surface

India's Moon lander spotted on lunar surface

NEW DELHI • India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-2's lander module has been located on the lunar surface, a day after it lost contact with the ground station while trying to land on the Moon. It is not yet clear what the condition of the lander is, an official from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said yesterday.

The ground station lost contact with the Vikram lander minutes before its scheduled soft landing last Saturday in a previously unexplored region near the Moon's South Pole.

The orbiter has sent a thermal image of the lander, Isro chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan was quoted as saying by the state-run broadcaster Doordarshan. DPA

Nissan CEO Saikawa plans to resign: Nikkei

TOKYO • Nissan Motor chief executive officer Hiroto Saikawa has told some executives he plans to resign, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday, in what would mark the latest upheaval over governance at the troubled Japanese automaker.

Mr Saikawa has admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures following the results of an internal investigation. Nissan's board members are scheduled to meet today to discuss the issue.

The firm, and its relationship with top shareholder Renault SA, has been damaged following the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn late last year.

REUTERS

Atomic watchdog chief in Iran for talks

TEHERAN • The acting head of the UN atomic watchdog, Mr Cornel Feruta, arrived in Teheran yesterday for high-level talks with Iranian officials, the semi-official Isna news agency reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency official's visit comes a day after Iran announced its latest step in reducing its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.

The Romanian diplomat was to meet Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation chief Ali Akbar Salehi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Mr Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Isna said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE