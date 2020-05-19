World Briefs: India moves families ahead of cyclone

India moves families ahead of cyclone

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA • India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said yesterday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Odisha and West Bengal states have sent disaster management teams to move families from homes of mud and thatch to places of shelter from cyclone Amphan, which is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

Gwangju Uprising victims honoured

SEOUL • South Korea's President Moon Jae-in honoured the victims of the pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising yesterday, speaking at the spot where protesters were killed 40 years ago.

Demonstrators protesting against military dictator Chun Doo-hwan confronted his martial law troops on May 18, 1980. Official groups say around 160 died over the next 10 days - including soldiers and police - and over 70 were missing, but activists say up to three times as many may have been killed.

PM Abe's support at two-year low

TOKYO • The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slipped to its lowest level in two years, with poll respondents displeased over his virus management and for pushing a Bill that critics say gives him greater power to pick senior prosecutors.

A poll over the weekend and released yesterday by the Asahi newspaper showed Mr Abe's support rate fell 8 percentage points from nearly a month ago to 33 per cent, the lowest since 2018 when he was facing cronyism claims that rattled confidence in his government.

