World Briefs: India bans e-cigarettes

India bans e-cigarettes

NEW DELHI • India's Cabinet yesterday banned the production and import of electronic cigarettes, a public health move that is seen dashing the expansion plans of companies such as Juul Labs and Philip Morris International.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a media briefing that an executive order will be passed to ban the products, which the government believes will advance tobacco control efforts in the country.

Thailand culls more than 200 pigs

BANGKOK • Thailand has culled more than 200 pigs this week, the authorities said yesterday, in the first such action amid heightened fears of a potential outbreak of African swine fever.

Thailand has yet to report an outbreak of African swine fever among its pigs, though neighbouring Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have all confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

Thailand's department of livestock said the culling of the pigs was a preventative action after two pigs died mysteriously in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Girl's toy monkey gets royal treatment

SYDNEY • A toy monkey accidentally left behind at Buckingham Palace by a five-year-old girl has returned home to Australia after enjoying royal treatment by palace staff and gaining a travelling companion - a toy corgi.

Staff members from a kindergarten in Australia took up the hunt and penned a letter to the Queen.

Surprisingly, the palace responded the following week, saying that Harriet was in good care and for good measure included photos of Harriet's adventures around the Queen's residence.

Harriet soon arrived back in Australia with a new friend in tow - Rex - a stuffed corgi from the palace gift shop.

