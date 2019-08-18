World Briefs: Houthis attack Saudi oil facilities

Houthis attack Saudi oil facilities

DUBAI • Yemen's Houthi group said yesterday it had attacked oil facilities at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia with 10 drones, according to a tweet by the Iran-aligned movement's Masirah TV.

The drone attack caused a "minor" fire at a gas plant but had no impact on oil production, a Saudi industry source said. The attack on the Shaybah oil field was carried out "most probably" by three drones, the source said, adding that it had caused no casualties and that the fire had been extinguished.

REUTERS

Tourist killed in NZ: Man charged

WELLINGTON • New Zealand police arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with murder yesterday, bringing relief to a community that was on edge after an Australian tourist was killed in a seemingly random attack on his van that sparked a large manhunt.

The suspect first appeared in court yesterday to face charges of murder, aggravated robbery and threatening to kill. Police arrested him late Friday after searching for him all day.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands face delays at US airports

WASHINGTON • Thousands of travellers at United States airports faced delays on Friday because of a nationwide outage affecting US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) processing systems that lasted several hours.

In a tweet, CBP said "the affected systems are coming back online and travellers are being processed". It said there was "no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time". The issue was not impacting departures.

REUTERS