World Briefs: Houthi attack in Red Sea foiled

Houthi attack in Red Sea foiled

DUBAI • Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen yesterday foiled an "imminent terrorist" attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel.

They destroyed an unmanned boat laden with explosives that was launched from Hodeidah province, said coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, on Saudi state news agency SPA.

The Houthi movement has been battling the Sunni Muslim military coalition since 2015.

REUTERS

Two Polish climbers killed in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA • Two young Polish climbers fell to their deaths in Slovakia's High Tatra Mountains last Friday amid heavy snow.

Rescuers from Slovakia's Mountain Rescue Service found the bodies of the two climbers, aged 27 and 25, on Saturday near the 2,558m-high Kezmarsky Peak, one of the most popular and demanding climbing destinations in the High Tatras.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Creator of iconic Lego figure dies

COPENHAGEN • Mr Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the designer of the iconic Lego mini-figure with interchangeable legs and torsos, has died.

The 78-year-old died last Wednesday at a hospice centre outside the small Danish town of Hvide Sande, said his former colleague, Lego designer Niels Milan Pedersen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE