World Briefs: HK leader's approval rating sinks to new low

HK leader's approval rating sinks to new low

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's approval rating has sunk to a new low of just 9.1 per cent.

Few of the 1,008 residents surveyed by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Programme last week expressed confidence in the Chief Executive. The figure was down 4.2 percentage points from a survey earlier this month, the biggest plunge between polls since protests erupted last June.

Other key readings - including confidence in the "one country, two systems" principle and satisfaction with the government - also registered record lows.

BLOOMBERG

China jails Swedish book publisher for 10 years

BEIJING • China has jailed Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai for 10 years on charges of illegally providing intelligence abroad and claimed him as a citizen, prompting Stockholm to call for his release.

The court in Ningbo city said Gui was convicted on Monday and that he voluntarily reinstated his Chinese citizenship in 2018. But Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said yesterday that Stockholm continues to demand access to its citizen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK ministers approve mandate for EU talks

LONDON • Senior British Cabinet ministers yesterday approved Britain's negotiating mandate for trade talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

The approach is based on existing free trade agreements between the EU and other countries, he said. Britain's mandate will be published tomorrow. EU ministers yesterday also formally adopted a joint negotiating mandate ahead of talks with Britain, said sources.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US senators call for sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON • Senior US Democrats on Monday called for sanctions on Russia after intelligence officials told Congress that Russia appeared to be trying to influence this year's election by engaging in disinformation campaigns.

Senators Chuck Schumer, Bob Menendez and Sherrod Brown wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, demanding the Trump administration "immediately and forcefully" put sanctions on Moscow and any Russians involved in election interference.

REUTERS