World Briefs: HK activist jailed over 'misleading police'

HK activist jailed over 'misleading police'

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong activist has been found guilty of "misleading police" after a local court decided his claims to have been abducted by mainland Chinese agents and punctured with staples were made up.

Howard Lam, 44, a founding member of the city's largest pro-democracy party, was yesterday sentenced to five months in jail. He claimed in August 2017 that he had been kidnapped over his plan to send a signed photo of footballer Lionel Messi to the widow of late Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France repatriates five kids from camps in Syria

PARIS • The French government said it has repatriated five orphaned children of French militants' from camps in north-east Syria, where a five-year offensive against the ISIS group is drawing to a close.

The children were flown home in a military aircraft and placed under medical supervision, said the foreign ministry yesterday.

A diplomatic source said the mothers of all five children are dead and their fathers are dead or missing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Apple disputes Spotify's anti-competitive claims

PARIS • Apple yesterday dismissed Spotify's accusations of anti-competitive behaviour, saying the music streaming giant was trying to enjoy the benefits of its online market without paying the cost of its upkeep.

Spotify filed on Wednesday a formal complaint with the European Union Commission that took issue with restrictions that Apple places on apps that do not use the payment system on its App Store, from which Apple takes a 30 per cent cut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE