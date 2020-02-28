World Briefs: Heathrow Airport ruling: UK to set out next steps

Heathrow Airport ruling: UK to set out next steps

LONDON • Britain will set out its next steps in due course on the Heathrow Airport expansion after a court ruled the plan was unlawful on environmental grounds, transport minister Grant Shapps said yesterday.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the previous government had not taken into account climate change commitments when opting for a third runway at Europe's busiest airport, and the government must review the airport policy statement for it to be legal. The government is not appealing the ruling.

Ankara-backed rebels regain key Syrian town

AMMAN/ISTANBUL • Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces said yesterday they had recaptured the pivotal town of Saraqeb, marking a first big pushback of a Syrian government offensive.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said developments were turning in Ankara's favour, three weeks after the armed rebel opposition lost the north-western town at the crossroads of two main highways to the Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Earth gets a second car-size 'mini-moon'

WASHINGTON • Earth has acquired a second "mini-moon" about the size of a car, according to astronomers who spotted the object circling the planet.

The object was observed by researchers at the Nasa-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona on the night of Feb 15.

The astronomers said it was a "big deal" as "this is just the second asteroid known to orbit Earth". Its route suggests it entered Earth's orbit three years ago.

