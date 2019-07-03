World Briefs: Hanoi: 'Initial success' for swine fever vaccine

Hanoi: 'Initial success' for swine fever vaccine

HANOI • Vietnam said yesterday it has had "initial success" in creating a vaccine to fight African swine fever, which has prompted the culling of around 10 per cent of its pig herd.

The vaccine, developed at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, has been tested in its laboratory and at three farms in northern Vietnam, state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said yesterday.

In Vietnam's initial trials, 31 out of 33 pigs injected with the test vaccine are still healthy after receiving two shots over a period of months, according to VTV.

REUTERS

14 die in fire on Russian research submersible

MOSCOW • Fourteen submariners on board a Russian Defence Ministry research submersible were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the sea floor, the ministry said.

The incident took place on Monday and the fire has been extinguished. The vessel is now at the Russian Northern Fleet's base in Severomorsk, and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause, Interfax, RIA and Tass reported.

REUTERS

Suspected stowaway falls to death from plane

LONDON • The body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over south-west London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed, neighbours said. Police believe the victim fell on to the property in Clapham from the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways plane as it lowered its wheels on approaching Heathrow Airport.

A bag, water and some food were later found in the landing gear compartment.

REUTERS