World Briefs: Greek warship, Turkish ship collide

Greek warship, Turkish ship collide

ATHENS • Greece yesterday said one of its warships had collided with a Turkish ship in the Aegean Sea, the latest in a series of tense encounters between the regional rivals and Nato allies.

The Greek navy said the Turkish merchantman had "approached and touched" one of its gunboats, which was taking part in a Nato exercise.

After the collision, the merchantman fled back towards Turkish waters, the navy said. "Nobody was hurt and no serious damage was caused," it added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Multiple suicide attacks in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI (Nigeria) • At least four people were killed and nine others hurt in multiple suicide attacks outside the north-east Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the emergency services and residents said yesterday.

The attacks happened just days after twin suicide blasts at a mosque and a market killed 86 people in neighbouring Adamawa state. Four female suicide bombers struck at Mainari Shuwa and neighbouring Mainari Kanuri, about 15km north of the Borno state capital, late on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Abbas re-elected head of PLO

RAMALLAH (Palestinian Territories) • President Mahmoud Abbas was re-elected head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) yesterday, as the veteran leader seeks to strengthen his control over politics in the occupied West Bank.

A four-day meeting of the PLO's Parliament, the Palestinian National Council, which was not attended by Mr Abbas' Islamist rival Hamas, backed Mr Abbas and selected a new leadership of the PLO's executive committee.

"President Abu Mazen (Abbas) was nominated and unanimously approved as the President of the State of Palestine," said senior Palestinian official Nabil Shaath.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE