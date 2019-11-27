World Briefs : Google firings spark anti-union claims

Google firings spark anti-union claims

SAN FRANCISCO • Google has fired four employees on the grounds they violated data security policies. But the tech titan was accused of persecuting them for trying to unionise staff.

A memo sent to employees on Monday sought to correct what Google contended was misinformation about the purported wrongdoing, saying it involved "systematic searches for other employees' materials and work" that were later shared externally. But the Tech Workers Coalition said the employees had been fired for "organising at work" and urged others at Google to speak out.

Court martial begins after Rohingya probe

YANGON • Myanmar's military began a rare court martial of soldiers yesterday following a probe into alleged atrocities during a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, as the country prepared to face genocide charges at an international court in The Hague.

In a statement on its website, the army said the soldiers being court martialled had been involved in "accidents" in Gu Dar Pyin village in Rakhine state, the site of an alleged massacre.

Thousands of Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a military offensive in August 2017 that United Nations investigators said had been executed with genocidal intent.

7kg of plastic found in dead wild deer

BANGKOK • A wild deer was found dead after swallowing 7kg of plastic bags and other trash in Thailand, an official said yesterday, raising the alarm on waste littering the country's waters and forests.

The 10-year-old deer was found dead in a national park in the province of Nan, north of the capital Bangkok.

Thailand is one of the world's largest consumers of plastic, with its people using up to 3,000 plastic bags each per year.

