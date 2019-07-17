World Briefs: Google alert for HK activist over hackers

Google alert for HK activist over hackers

HONG KONG • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong yesterday said that he had received a warning from Google about government-backed hacking attempts as the former British colony's historic protests continue to draw global attention - and China's ire.

"There's a chance this is a false alarm, but we believe we detected government-backed attackers trying to steal your password," read the message from Google, posted on the student leader's Twitter account.

It is not unusual for Google - which pulled its search service from mainland China in 2010 - to warn Gmail users about possible break-in attempts, which it says is done "out of an abundance of caution".

Meanwhile, the city government yesterday said Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng will today travel to Beijing, as protests in the Asian financial centre against an extradition Bill which Ms Cheng had supported show no sign of easing.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

Von der Leyen 'ready' to back Brexit delay

STRASBOURG (France) • European Commission president nominee Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said she would support delaying Britain's exit from the European Union beyond an Oct 31 deadline if necessary.

"I stand ready for further extension of the withdrawal date should more time be required for a good reason," Ms von der Leyen told the European Parliament ahead of a vote on her candidacy.

The German defence minister is not expected to take office until Nov 1, after the Brexit cut-off, should she be confirmed, but has said she would look to tackle key areas of uncertainty caused by Britain's shock vote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Airline sues vlogger over Instagram post

JAKARTA • An Indonesian YouTube personality said yesterday he had been sued by national airline Garuda over a social media post about a handwritten business class menu.

Mr Rius Vernandes, a popular vlogger, posted an Instagram video showing the menu written on a piece of paper last Saturday with the caption: "The menu is still being printed, sir."

The post went viral and prompted Indonesian social media users to mock the airline. Police confirmed that Garuda had filed a defamation case against Mr Rius.

Garuda said the handwritten menu was made by a cabin crew member for personal use and not intended to be handed out to passengers.

Meanwhile, Garuda came under more criticism yesterday after it issued a circular instructing cabin crew to prohibit passengers from taking photos or videos mid-air. This was circulated on social media.

DPA