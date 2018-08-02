World Briefs: Germany blocks China takeover deal

Germany blocks China takeover deal

BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government for the first time vetoed a possible Chinese takeover of a German company, signalling a toughening stance towards investments from the country.

Her Cabinet yesterday voted to block the potential purchase of machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning by a Chinese investor, the Economy Ministry said.

BLOOMBERG

Paris Metro service resumes after 3 hours

PARIS • Metro trains resumed operating on a busy line that links several major tourist attractions in Paris, after a technical problem paralysed the network for hours on Tuesday.

The breakdown began shortly after 8pm between two stations on Line 1 in the French capital's upmarket Marais district, forcing more than 3,000 people to be evacuated with traffic only fully resuming three hours later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

9/11 victims' families seek Iran assets in UK

LONDON/ANKARA • An English court has cleared the way to consider whether it will allow the families of some of those killed in the Sept 11, 2001, attacks in the United States to make a claim on Iranian assets in Britain.

The relatives want the High Court to enforce a 2012 decision by a US court which found there was evidence to show that Iran provided "material support and resources" to Al Qaeda for acts of terrorism". Iran has denied any links to the group.

REUTERS

Koalas starve as trees cut to stop wildfires

SYDNEY • Animal rescuers on an Australian island off the south coast say koalas are starving to death as residents cut down trees to prevent bushfires. Ms Wendy Hendriksen, a rescue shelter worker on Raymond Island just off Victoria state, said her facility was admitting at least one starving koala each week over the land clearing .

REUTERS