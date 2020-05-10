World Briefs: Garuda's ex-CEO fined, jailed for 8 years

Garuda's ex-CEO fined, jailed for 8 years

JAKARTA • An Indonesian court has jailed Emirsyah Satar, a former chief executive of Garuda Indonesia, on bribery and money laundering charges related to procurement of planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

His lawyer said on Friday that Satar was jailed for eight years and fined $2 million. Satar, Garuda's CEO from 2005 to 2014, was indicted over payments from a businessman via a third party to buy Roll-Royce Trent 700 engines and Airbus A320 and A330 planes for Garuda.

REUTERS

N. Korea said to have built more ICBMs

SEOUL • North Korea has built several new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), said South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo. The paper said the US authorities detected the assembly and completion of ICBMs at an automobile plant in South Pyongan province, where North Korea launched ballistic missiles in 2017.

Citing an unidentified US government official, the paper said the US also observed the presence of "transporter erector launchers", adding that the North may try provocations before July.

BLOOMBERG

Japan's manga hero 'falls prey' to Covid-19

TOKYO • Japan's ruthless animated hitman has become the latest victim of the coronavirus, as the nation's longest-running manga comic announced it would take its first hiatus in its 52-year history, with commuting curbs making it difficult to produce the hand-drawn series.

The 599th instalment of Golgo 13 published in the May 25 issue of Big Comic would be its last for the time being.

The sniper-assassin hero is seen as a modern-day samurai warrior by manga fans.

REUTERS