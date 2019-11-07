World Briefs: Four tourists hurt in knife attack in Jordan

Four tourists hurt in knife attack in Jordan

AMMAN • Three Mexican tourists and a Swiss traveller were wounded, along with four locals, in Jordan yesterday when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jerash city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins. The police said a man was arrested over the attack.

REUTERS

Religious site verdict: India boosts security

NEW DELHI • India has deployed thousands of additional security forces and roped in about 16,000 "digital volunteers" to sanitise social media of inflammatory posts ahead of a crucial Supreme Court verdict on a disputed religious site.

Hindus and Muslims have, for decades, been bitterly divided over the 16th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that Hindus believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai hurdle for Rainsy in Cambodia return bid

BANGKOK • Thailand will not allow Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy to transit through the kingdom in a bid to return to Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday.

Mr Rainsy, who has been living in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has promised a dramatic homecoming on Saturday, Cambodia's Independence Day.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cyprus gets tough on citizenship scheme

NICOSIA • Cyprus yesterday said it had started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship that they received under a secretive passports-for-investment scheme.

Bloomberg cited an unnamed senior government official as saying that the decision will cover nine Russians, eight Cambodians, five Chinese, two Kenyans, an Iranian and a Malaysian.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG