World Briefs: First Zimbabwe vote, post-Mugabe

First Zimbabwe vote, post-Mugabe

HARARE • Zimbabweans voted yesterday in the country's first election since autocrat Robert Mugabe was ousted last year, with the opposition vowing to overcome alleged ballot fraud.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mr Mugabe's former ally in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

California fire: Search for 7 missing

REDDING (California) • Firefighters yesterday were gaining ground on a massive blaze that has killed six people and destroyed homes and businesses, while rescuers searched for seven people still unaccounted for.

The Carr Fire outside Redding, California, ignited a week ago and doubled in size over the weekend.

REUTERS

Pope accepts priest's resignation

VATICAN CITY • An Australian archbishop convicted of concealing abuse by a paedophile priest in the 1970s yesterday said he hoped his stepping down would be a "catalyst to heal pain and distress" after his resignation was accepted by Pope Francis.

Philip Wilson was sentenced to a year in detention this month after, in May, becoming one of the highest-ranking church officials to be convicted on the charge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE