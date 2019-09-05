World Briefs: First death in Indian Kashmir protests

First death in Indian Kashmir protests

SRINAGAR (India) • A man has died in Indian Kashmir nearly a month after he was injured in a protest, the first such death that the authorities have confirmed since India revoked the disputed region's special autonomy last month.

News of the death came as Pakistan warned that its old rival India was sowing the seeds of war with its action in the divided Himalayan region.

YouTube to pay fine over kids' data

WASHINGTON • Google's YouTube agreed yesterday to pay a US$170 million (S$236 million) fine to settle claims that the company violated children's privacy laws, according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court.

The world's largest video-sharing site agreed to pay the fine, which is a record for a children's privacy case, of US$136 million to the US Federal Trade Commission and US$34 million to New York State for failing to obtain parental consent in collecting data on children under the age of 13, according to the filing.

Amazon India to reduce plastic use

NEW DELHI • Amazon.com Inc's India unit plans to replace single-use plastic in its packaging by next June, the company said yesterday, the latest move by an e-commerce giant to weed out plastic use from the country's cities and towns that frequently rank among the world's most polluted.

Last week, Walmart Inc's local e-commerce unit Flipkart said it had cut down on similar kinds of plastic use by 25 per cent and planned to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.

Bangkok still the most-visited city: Poll

BANGKOK • Thailand's capital, Bangkok, edged out Paris and London as the world's most popular city to visit, according to a survey released yesterday, welcome news for the South-east Asian country after worries over a drop in foreign arrivals.

Bangkok was named the most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, with about 22.8 million visitors reported in the annual rankings by MasterCard Inc.

