World Briefs: Fewer 'yellow vest' protesters in Paris

Fewer 'yellow vest' protesters in Paris

PARIS • French "yellow vests" turned out in small numbers for a sixth Saturday of nationwide demonstrations, with one person killed in a road accident - the 10th death since the protests began on Nov 17.

Some 200 people gathered for a demonstration in Paris' tourist area of Montmartre and the Sacre-Coeur basilica. In all, around 800 "yellow vests" showed up for small demonstrations around the French capital, police said at midday yesterday.

The number of protesters has fallen significantly since last week, when President Emmanuel Macron gave in to some of their demands.

Power failure halts HK-Shenzhen trains

HONG KONG • Eighteen high-speed trains from West Kowloon station to Futian in Shenzhen were suspended temporarily due to a power failure yesterday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported.

Electricity provider CLP Power said two of the three 132kV circuits feeding electricity to the local stretch of the rail at several power substations failed to resume operation, after planned maintenance with the MTR Corp, which resulted in the limited power supply.

Launched in September, the 26km Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link carries an average of 50,000 passengers daily - 38 per cent below the government's projected estimate of 80,100, the Post said.

Gunman kills Philippine lawmaker

MANILA • A Philippine congressman was gunned down at a Christmas event yesterday, police said.

Mr Rodel Batocabe had just finished handing out presents in the central town of Daraga when the lawmaker and his police bodyguard were shot dead by a gunman hiding in the crowd. He had announced plans to run for mayor in Daraga in midterm elections due in May.

The motive for the killing was not immediately clear.

