World Briefs: Ferrari crashes into woman in KL

Ferrari crashes into woman in KL

KUALA LUMPUR • A woman was injured when a red Ferrari mounted the kerb and crashed into her at a bar in Plaza Batai in Kuala Lumpur's Damansara Heights.

Diners sitting outside the bar on Thursday night were sent scrambling when the Ferrari, which was being parked, suddenly surged towards the area.

A security guard at the scene said that the driver had probably stepped on the accelerator accidentally.

Fake news saying a woman was killed in the incident went viral on late Thursday.

Minister calls Dhaka blaze 'murder'

DHAKA • A high-rise commercial building in the Bangladeshi capital where a blaze this week killed at least 25 people lacked proper fire exits, government officials said, prompting a senior minister to describe the incident as"murder".

Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed for several large fires in the South Asian nation that have led to hundreds of deaths in recent years, at least 96 since last month.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of Thursday's fire, in which at least seven people, including a Sri Lankan, died after jumping off the 22-storey structure in one of the world's most densely congested cities.

Sydney Airport resumes operations

CANBERRA • Firefighters gave the all-clear for operations at Sydney Airport to return to normal after a smoke alarm prompted the evacuation of an air traffic control tower.

All flights to and from Sydney's main airport were grounded yesterday morning after smoke was detected in the tower.

Mr Bryce Jonas, a superintendent for Fire and Rescue New South Wales, said the smoke alarm was set off by an overheated computer battery back-up system.

