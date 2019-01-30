World Briefs: Faster progress in fake news fight needed: EU

Faster progress in fake news fight needed: EU

BRUSSELS • The European Union (EU) urged US Internet giants and advertising firms to intensify the fight against disinformation campaigns before EU elections in May, or risk regulation.

The European Commission said Google, Facebook, Twitter, Mozilla and advertising groups have made "some progress" towards meeting their pledges to fight fake news by removing bogus accounts and curbing suspect sites.

However, "the pace of progress needs to be faster", EU's security commissioner Julian King said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Labourers sacked over strikes in Bangladesh

DHAKA • Nearly 5,000 low-paid Bangladeshi garment workers stitching clothes for global brands have been sacked by factory bosses for joining strikes over wages this month that turned violent, police said yesterday.

The days-long protests disrupted the US$30 billion (S$41 billion) industry and saw police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators.

One worker was killed and more than 50 injured in clashes in Ashulia, a key industrial town outside Dhaka where clothes are sewn for retail giants H&M, Walmart and many others.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Australia PM calls for footballer's release

ABU DHABI • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the Thai government to release footballer Hakeem Al Araibi as prosecutors in Bangkok yesterday acknowledged receipt of an extradition request from Bahrain.

Mr Araibi, who fled to Australia from his homeland in 2014 and was later granted asylum, was arrested in November in Bangkok on an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain's request.

Mr Morrison had written a letter to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha asking that Mr Araibi be allowed to return home, the Australian Prime Minister's office said.

REUTERS