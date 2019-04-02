World Briefs: Facebook takes action in India, Pakistan

Facebook takes action in India, Pakistan

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD • Facebook has removed 712 accounts and 390 pages in India and Pakistan because of "inauthentic behaviour" and spamming, it said yesterday. Much of the content was linked to India's main opposition Congress party, days before elections in the country, and Pakistan's military.

Facebook has faced increasing pressure from the authorities around the world to ensure its platform is not abused for political gains or to spread misinformation, especially ahead of elections.

The action against accounts linked to India's Congress marks a rare move by Facebook against a prominent political party in a country where it has more than 300 million users, the highest worldwide.

REUTERS

China forest blaze kills 30 firefighters

BEIJING • Thirty firefighters died after they were sent to tackle a forest blaze in remote mountains in south-west China's Sichuan province, the authorities said yesterday.

Nearly 700 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire, which broke out last Saturday on steep terrain at an altitude of around 4,000m in Muli county. Rescuers found the bodies of the 30 firefighters earlier listed as missing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Software glitch hits major US airlines

NEW YORK • Major US airlines experienced delays yesterday, following a glitch in a data system used in flight planning.

The program, Aerodata, takes data on the weight and balance of the plane. Airlines affected included Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska, said a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, adding that mainline operations and regional service were affected to "varying degrees". The glitch was resolved later, he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE