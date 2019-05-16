World Briefs: 'Extreme drought' in North Korea: State media

'Extreme drought' in North Korea: State media

SEOUL • North Korea's average rain and snowfall this year fell to the lowest level in 37 years, Pyongyang's state media said yesterday, days after the UN expressed "grave concerns" about food shortages. From January to early May, North Korea received 54.4mm of rain or snow, the smallest amount since the same period in 1982, KCNA said, calling the situation "an extreme drought" .

The United Nations World Food Programme and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation in a report last month said about 10 million people - 40 per cent of the population - are in urgent need of food.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Massive suspension bridge over the Nile

CAIRO • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi yesterday opened a suspension bridge over the Nile in a mega-project to boost infrastructure. The bridge, which crosses the Nile north of central Cairo, is a key link in a highway stretching from the Red Sea in the east to Egypt's north-western Mediterranean coast. It is 67.3m across at its widest. A Guinness Book of World Records director at the opening said that makes it the world's widest suspension bridge.

REUTERS

Sexual harassment, bullying in legal sector

LONDON • The world's largest survey of sexual harassment in the legal profession has found one in three women said they had suffered abuse from their bosses and colleagues.

The 130-page report published yesterday by the London-based International Bar Association also found that 75 per cent of victims who reported abuse in the survey did not speak up and file complaints at work.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE