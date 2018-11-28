World Briefs: Ex-Trump campaign aide starts jail term

Ex-Trump campaign aide starts jail term

WASHINGTON • The former Trump campaign aide whose Russia contacts set off the investigation over alleged collusion in the 2016 US presidential election began a two-week jail sentence over lies he told to the FBI.

George Papadopoulos entered the minimum security unit of the Oxford, Wisconsin federal prison on Monday, more than one year after pleading guilty in one of the first cases brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Papadopoulos was the second figure in the Mueller probe to be sentenced to jail, after London lawyer Alex van der Zwaan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Refugee stuck at KL airport gets Canada PR

KUALA LUMPUR • A Syrian refugee who spent several months in limbo in a budget terminal at a Malaysian airport has been granted permanent residency by Canada and is en route to Vancouver, his lawyer said yesterday.

Hassan al-Kontar's plight became widely known after he shared posts on social media that showed him surviving on donated airline meals, and washing and giving himself a haircut in the toilets at Kuala Lumpur International Airport's Terminal 2. He had been stuck since March - blocked from entering Malaysia because of visa issues and barred from travelling to other countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Caught: Mafia boss on the run for 15 years

ROME • Italian police yesterday captured a mafia boss who had been on the country's list of most dangerous fugitives, after discovering his luxury hide-out in Naples.

Antonio Orlando, a major player in the ruthless Camorra organised crime group, was caught after 15 years on the run, during which he had continued to issue orders to the clan, police said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE