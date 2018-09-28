World Briefs: Ex-menteri besar joins Port Dickson fray

Ex-menteri besar joins Port Dickson fray

SEREMBAN • Former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Isa Samad will contest the Oct 13 Port Dickson by-election as an independent candidate. He said yesterday that he has quit Umno.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar Ibrahim is standing in the by-election so he can return to Parliament. Meanwhile, Parti Islam SeMalaysia yesterday named retired Air Force Lieutenant-Colonel Mohd Nazari Mokhtar as its candidate in the by-election.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Petrobras fined $1.16b over bribery scandal

WASHINGTON • The US and Brazilian authorities have fined Brazil's oil giant Petrobras more than US$853 million (S$1.16 billion) for paying bribes to Brazilian politicians and parties.

The US Justice Department yesterday said Petrobras executives at "the highest levels" orchestrated hundreds of millions in bribes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

4 held for selling pigs from swine-flu region

BEIJING • Inner Mongolia, in northern China, has detained four people for forging documents and illegally selling and transporting pigs from Liaoning province, which has been hit by African swine fever, said the region's animal husbandry bureau late on Wednesday.

This comes after a slaughterhouse in Hohhot found four pigs infected with the highly contagious disease that has been spreading rapidly across the world's top pork producer since its discovery in August.

REUTERS