World Briefs: Ex-Malaysian PM's wife briefly arrested

Ex-Malaysian PM's wife briefly arrested

PUTRAJAYA • The wife of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak was briefly arrested yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after she was summoned to the agency.

Rosmah Mansor, who is facing 19 charges over money laundering and corruption, is expected to face another corruption charge today in connection with a Sarawak solar panel project, The Malaysian Insight reported.

600 Bangladeshi insurgents surrender

DHAKA • Hundreds of Bangladeshi left-wing "extremists" were expected to lay down their arms yesterday in what police say is the largest surrender of its kind in decades in Bangladesh.

More than 600 insurgents were expected to turn in homemade weapons and firearms to the South Asian nation's Home Minister and police chief at a formal ceremony at a sports stadium, officials said. Police in the restive north-western district of Pabna said the government will help rehabilitate the insurgents.

Aussie party adopts 'Yellow Vest' name

MELBOURNE • A far-right, anti-immigrant party has officially changed its name to "Yellow Vest Australia" ahead of elections next month, inspired by the French anti-austerity protest movement.

The small grouping, previously known as the Australian Liberty Alliance, said yesterday that the Australian Electoral Commission had approved its name change just in time for the election campaign, which is expected to begin next week.

