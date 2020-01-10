World Briefs: EU spurns visit to Indian Kashmir

EU spurns visit to Indian Kashmir

NEW DELHI • The European Union refused to take part in a rare diplomatic visit to Indian Kashmir starting yesterday because its officials will not be allowed to meet detained local politicians, reports said.

The two-day foreign diplomatic trip is the first since New Delhi stripped the restive Himalayan region of its autonomy and sent in tens of thousands of extra troops in August last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korean prosecutor's conviction quashed

SEOUL • A former prosecutor who was tried following groping allegations that fuelled South Korea's #MeToo movement walked free yesterday after his conviction was quashed by the country's top court.

Mr Ahn Tae-geun, 53, was jailed for two years for abuse of power in January last year after being accused of repeatedly groping a junior female colleague at a funeral in 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facebook users to get new ad options

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook will soon give users the option to see fewer political and social issue advertisements in their feed.

This new setting, which will also be available on Instagram, is part of an effort to give people more control over what they see ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

BLOOMBERG