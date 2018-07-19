World Briefs: Elon Musk apologises to British caver

Elon Musk apologises to British caver

WASHINGTON • Tesla founder Elon Musk has apologised to British caver Vern Unsworth for calling him a paedophile, following the latter's involvement in the rescue of a dozen Thai schoolboys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

"His actions against me do not justify my actions against him and for that I apologise to Mr Unsworth and the companies I represent as leader," Mr Musk said in a tweet.

REUTERS

Pop star wins privacy case against BBC

LONDON • Veteran British pop star Cliff Richard won a privacy case against the BBC yesterday after it broadcast live on television a police raid on his home, in a ruling the broadcaster warned risked press freedom.

High Court Judge Anthony Mann said the BBC had infringed upon Mr Richard's rights in a "serious" and "somewhat sensationalist way" and awarded him at least £210,000 (S$374,000) in damages.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cosmetic surgeon on run after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO • A Brazilian celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon called Dr Bumbum has gone on the run following the death of a patient just hours after undergoing cosmetic surgery at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Denis Furtado, 45, was considered capable of performing magic on women's bodies, in particular their bottoms, and became known throughout the country for his expertise.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE