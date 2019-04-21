World Briefs: Egypt votes to extend President Sisi's rule

Egypt votes to extend President Sisi's rule

CAIRO • Egyptians voted yesterday in a referendum that aims to cement the rule of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former coup leader who presents himself as a rock of stability in a turbulent region.

Voters were being asked to back amendments to the Constitution to allow Mr Sisi, 64, to run for another six-year term while boosting his control over the judiciary and giving the military even greater influence in political life.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US marine held for raid on N. Korean embassy

WASHINGTON • The US authorities have arrested a former US marine who is part of a group of 10 people who allegedly raided the North Korean embassy in Madrid in February and stole electronics, sources said. Christopher Ahn was arrested last Thursday and appeared on Friday in a Los Angeles court, the sources said.

Armed federal agents last Thursday also raided the apartment of Adrian Hong, leader of Cheolima Civil Defence, a group seeking the overthrow of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that is blamed for the Feb 22 embassy raid.

REUTERS

India's CJ denies sexual harassment

NEW DELHI • A former Supreme Court staff member has accused India's top judge of making unwanted advances and hounding her.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said yesterday the accusations by a 35-year-old former court assistant were "unbelievable" and an attempt to stop him hearing important cases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE