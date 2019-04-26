World Briefs: Eatery to be built on Bali terror site

Eatery to be built on Bali terror site

SYDNEY • Survivors of the 2002 terror bombing in Bali are shocked that developers are set to build a multi-storey restaurant on the site where 202 people were killed.

For years, survivors have been trying to establish a peace park on the site with a memorial to those who were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the Sari nightclub in Kuta.

DPA

US official took gifts from China spies

WASHINGTON • A former State Department employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday to accepting gifts and cash from two Chinese spies in exchange for copies of internal documents.

The defendant, Candace Marie Claiborne, maintained a top secret security clearance and was required to report contacts with anyone suspected of being affiliated with a foreign intelligence agency as well as gifts exceeding a certain value from foreign sources.

DPA

Penguin colony faces breeding failure

PARIS • The second largest Emperor penguin colony on earth has suffered a "catastrophic" breeding failure after nearly all chicks born over three years died as their icy Antarctic habitat shrinks, researchers said yesterday.

The British Antarctic Survey used satellite imagery to study the behaviour of the Halley Bay colony in the Weddell Sea due south of the Cape of Good Hope, which normally sees up to 25,000 penguin pairs mate each year. They found that in 2016, when abnormally warm and stormy weather broke up the sea ice, almost all the chicks died. This pattern was repeated in 2017 and last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE