World Briefs: East Kalimantan site of new Indonesian capital

East Kalimantan site of new Indonesian capital

JAKARTA • Indonesia will build a new capital in East Kalimantan on Borneo island, local media cited Land Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil as saying.

President Joko Widodo last week formally proposed to Parliament moving the capital from Jakarta to somewhere in Kalimantan.

The government has 3,000ha of land in the province for the first stage of development, Mr Djalil told the media yesterday.

REUTERS

Australia to ban domestic trade of ivory, rhino horn

CANBERRA • Australia yesterday formally announced it will ban the domestic trade of ivory and rhino horn.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley confirmed her government's intention to pursue the ivory ban during an address at the meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in Geneva that kicked off on Aug 17.

DPA

Google, Apple to block Kazakh govt system

KAZAKHSTAN • Google, Apple as well as other technology giants have said they will block an Internet security certificate issued by Kazakhstan's authoritarian government over concerns that it can intercept people's data.

Smartphone users in the Central Asian nation were last month redirected to a website telling them to download the government's "Qaznet", prompting a backlash online.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE