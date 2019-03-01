World Briefs: Duterte vetoes ban on smacking kids

Duterte vetoes ban on smacking kids

MANILA • A Bill that would have made it illegal for parents to smack their children in the Philippines has been vetoed by President Rodrigo Duterte, his office said yesterday.

The Bill would have banned physical, humiliating, or degrading acts of punishment or discipline by parents or teachers on children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era

SEATTLE/PARIS • A rocket carrying six satellites built by Airbus and partner OneWeb blasted off from French Guiana on Wednesday, the first step in a plan to give millions of people in remote areas high-speed Internet beamed down from space.

The refrigerator-sized satellites were expected to reach an altitude of 1,000km more than an hour after their launch.

REUTERS

Indonesian authorities investigate Lion Air

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Transportation Ministry is conducting an investigation into low-cost carrier Lion Air following reports of midair problems last month.

The cases included a flight being forced to turn back over technical problems and the discovery of a scorpion inside a plane cabin.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK