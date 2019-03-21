World Briefs: Dutch head to polls after Utrecht attack

Dutch head to polls after Utrecht attack

THE HAGUE • Dutch voters yesterday headed to provincial polls billed as a referendum on Prime Minister Mark Rutte, after a campaign overshadowed by a possible terror attack.

Hardline right-wing parties pushed the issue of integration into the foreground as the country reeled from Monday's tram shooting in the city of Utrecht for which a Turkish-born man and one other person have been arrested.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Abel Prize awarded to a woman for first time

OSLO • University of Texas Emeritus Professor Karen Keskulla Uhlenbeck became the first woman to win the Norwegian Abel Prize in Mathematics.

The 76-year-old is a founder of modern geometric analysis and wins the 6 million krone (S$949,000) prize, according to the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters.

The committee said her work in gauge theory, or the mathematical language of theoretical physics, played a key role in understanding models in particle physics string theory and general relativity.

BLOOMBERG

China phases out ozone-layer threats

SHANGHAI • China has phased out 280,000 tonnes of ozone-depleting substance production as part of its obligations to the 1988 Montreal Protocol, which aimed at protecting the ozone layer, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

China banned some products like CFC-11, which is used in air-conditioners, when it joined the Protocol in 1991.

REUTERS