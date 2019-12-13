World Briefs: Cruise ship firm sued over toddler's death

Cruise ship firm sued over toddler's death

SOUTH BEND (Indiana) • The Indiana parents of a toddler who fell to her death from an open cruise ship window in Puerto Rico filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Royal Caribbean Cruises, accusing the company of negligence by allowing the window to be opened.

Chloe Wiegand fell to her death in July after her grandfather lifted her to the window on Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship while the vessel docked.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anwar quizzed over sex assault claims

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim was yesterday questioned by police over allegations that he sexually assaulted a male former aide, the latest such scandal to hit the veteran politician's career.

Datuk Seri Anwar said he was quizzed at national police headquarters over the claims by Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, which he has vehemently denied.

The lawmaker, seen as the likely successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, spent almost a decade in jail after being convicted of sodomising a young male aide, allegations that supporters say were aimed at ruining his political career.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two injured as Russian warship catches fire

MOSCOW • A fire on Russia's only aircraft carrier yesterday injured two service members, military officials said.

Russia's Northern Fleet officials said the blaze on the ship, named the Admiral Kuznetsov, has been contained and the injured men have received medical attention.

The Admiral Kuznetsov was docked in Murmansk in northern Russia for an upgrade when the fire started amid welding work.

ASSOCIATED PRESS